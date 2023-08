Hear Me Out: Defending Our Most Unpopular Thirst Opinions

“Rumor has it that this was Jada’s first entanglement; there’s a whole conspiracy theory about how the show was supposedly canned prematurely because there was some…coworking that neither J.Lo, Marc's then-wife, nor Will Smith were comfortable with. I might have not been on Jada’s side with the whole August Alsina thing , but this alleged entanglement, I can fully understand and get behind. On the show, Marc Anthony had such a powerful aura about him, like a man who was about his business and was always going to take care of whatever (and whoever) was his. There was just something about the timbre of his speaking voice on the show — don’t even get me started on that SINGING voice in real life! Have you heard “You Sang to Me?!” — the sharpness of his bone structure, the piercing intensity of his wide-eyed stare, the dangerous (but never scary) energy he stalked around with. I was moved, to say the least, and when HawthoRNe suddenly wrapped after its third season, I truly never recovered. It broke me. And on top of that, we can’t even stream the freaking show anywhere, so we have to resort to fancams of HawthoRNe clips on YouTube to reminisce on the greatness that was Nick Renata. TNT, you will crumble!”