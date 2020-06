Need A Nostalgia Trip? Stream This Beloved ’80s Sitcom

If you are a Black person of a certain age — feel free to @ me if I’m wrong — your connection to A Different World is so deep, it’s hard to put into words. Whether you watched it while it aired from 1987 to 1993 or discovered it later via reruns like I did (I’m so young), you know why this show is so great. For anyone else, A Different World feels like that best friend from university you fell out of touch with but still think about often. It’s for lovers of Black sitcoms, Black love, Black friendship, and any college-set dramas . Remember Felicity? Or the latter seasons of Dawson’s Creek ? Or Saved By The Bell: The College Years? They were all trying to be as good as A Different World. Some succeeded more than others.