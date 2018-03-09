Lisa Bonet Has Been Ready To Sage Bill Cosby Away

Lisa Bonet was known to have a tense relationship with Bill Cosby during their time together on The Cosby Show. While Bonet played the flighty and popular daughter of Cliff Huxtable (Cosby) on screen, off screen she upset Cosby with her choice to do a sex scene with Mickey Rourke in the movie Angel Heart, and her topless appearance in Interview magazine to promote the film. She was fired for "creative differences" and not included in the show's 1992 finale. Because of this relationship, the actress and singer told PORTEREdit that the allegations against the comedian come as no surprise.
Advertisement
"There was no knowledge on my part about his specific actions, but… There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed," she told the outlet.
Cosby has been accused by over 50 women of sexual misconduct, including drugging and raping them. Cosby's representatives deny all allegations of drugging or non consensual sex.
However, Bonet says there was "always" a darkness surrounding Cosby, but if she "had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free."
Now, her focus is family. She stays away from the limelight — unless it's to appear in a Calvin Klein campaign alongside her daughter Zoë Kravitz. While her daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz is stealing scenes in Big Little Lies, Bonet is happy back at her ranch in southern California with husband Jason Momoa, who she secretly married in November.
While Kravitz told The Guardian in 2015 that her mother was "disgusted and concerned" about the allegations against Cosby, she doesn't have much more to add.
"I don’t need to say, 'I told you so,'" she told PORTEREdit. "I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be."
Advertisement