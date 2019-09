Lisa Bonet Has Been Ready To Sage Bill Cosby Away

Lisa Bonet was known to have a tense relationship with Bill Cosby during their time together on The Cosby Show . While Bonet played the flighty and popular daughter of Cliff Huxtable (Cosby) on screen, off screen she upset Cosby with her choice to do a sex scene with Mickey Rourke in the movie Angel Heart, and her topless appearance in Interview magazine to promote the film. She was fired for "creative differences" and not included in the show's 1992 finale. Because of this relationship, the actress and singer told PORTEREdit that the allegations against the comedian come as no surprise.