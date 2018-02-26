Bill Cosby's Daughter Ensa Has Died Following Complications Of Renal Disease

People is reporting that Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has passed away at 44 years old. According to the outlet, she died on Friday night in Massachusetts from complications due to renal disease.
In 2017, she made headlines for publicly defending her father, who has been accused by over 50 women of sexual misconduct, on radio show The Breakfast Club.
"The man portrayed in the media today is not who my father is," her statement, which she made alongside her sister Erinn, began. "The accusations against my father have been one sided since the beginning, and when he tried to defend himself he was sued in civil court. I've seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time and I have witnessed my father's reputation and legendary work be dismissed without any proof. I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal."
That same day, Cosby tweeted a note of thanks for his children, including the late Ennis Cosby who was shot to death in 1997 on the side of a highway in a robbery attempt.
I love you Camille, Erika, Erinn, Ensa & Evin - keep fighting in Spirit Ennis— Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) May 15, 2017
On June of last year, the judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case declared a mistrial after the jury could not come to a decision after several days.
"I remind everyone that this is not vindication or victory," Montgomery County Judge Steven T.O'Neill said following the mistrial, according to NPR. "A mistrial is merely the justice system at work."
Further details about Ensa's death are still unknown.
