Bill Cosby's Daughter Ensa Has Died Following Complications Of Renal Disease

"The man portrayed in the media today is not who my father is," her statement, which she made alongside her sister Erinn, began. "The accusations against my father have been one sided since the beginning, and when he tried to defend himself he was sued in civil court. I've seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time and I have witnessed my father's reputation and legendary work be dismissed without any proof. I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal."