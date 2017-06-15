Bill Cosby Is Not Cliff Huxtable

In that room, with my family, I had felt safe until I didn’t. At that point, I had been seriously working on a memoir about my girlhood, being sexually assaulted at the turn of the century, and learning what it meant to love my father who was incarcerated on rape charges. Some of my family members had read my work, and most of them knew about my experience. Which means they also knew that I hadn’t reported being raped for fear of not being believed. I had been scared to share these things with my family as a child, but less so as an adult. Suddenly, I was afraid again. The defenses they were throwing around for Cosby could have easily been applied to what had happened to me. Maybe they didn’t believe me after all. Maybe when I wasn’t in the room—and I was hardly ever in the room—they spoke about me the same way they spoke about the women who had accused Bill Cosby. I didn’t know whether my fears were ridiculous, or simply aligned with the way we can expect to hear people talk about women who dare to speak up about being raped in this country. But I didn’t want to be angry with my family, the people who loved me, and had loved me all my life. I looked for reasons to be sure they believed me. My mother said she did, and I believed her. I started there. I was startled when I found myself thinking maybe they believed me because the boy who raped me wasn’t on television.