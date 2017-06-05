Members of The Cosby Show Plan To Show Support At Bill Cosby's Trial

Today, June 5, Bill Cosby goes on trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former employee of Temple University, in 2004. However, he won't go it alone. According to People, some of Cosby's TV family will show their support.
From 1984 to 1992, the comedian starred in The Cosby Show alongside actresses Keshia Knight Pulliam and Phylicia Rashad, who will reportedly be appearing in court to show their support for the former TV father. The women, who played Cosby's daughter and wife, respectively, have previously voiced their support for the actor, who stands accused of sexually assaulting over 60 women.
"What you’re seeing is the destruction of a legacy," Rashad previously told Showbiz 411. "And I think it’s orchestrated. I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but it’s the legacy. And it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture."
"I can only speak to the great man that I know and love, who has been so generous, who has been such a philanthropist, giving back millions of dollars to education and schools," Pulliam told Access Hollywood Live in 2015.
While neither of the actresses have released official statements about their appearances in court, Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesman, says they are just there to hear the details for themselves.
"They’re coming in to hear the truth," he told People. "Keshia feels the same way. She’s not here to proclaim guilt or innocence. She’s here to finally hear the truth for herself in the courtroom. She wants people to stop listening to the sensationalism and come hear the truth."
This trial is expected to last two weeks.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
