The Cosby Show, which ruled television for eight seasons as a critical and commerical juggernaut, left our airwaves just over two-and-a-half decades ago. It’s easy to assume after that amount of time, residual profits from syndication, which arise when a project continues to air on whatever network purchases the rights, don’t exactly amount to much in 2018. Yet that is far from what the cast itself has said about the financial cushion the series still provides 26 years later. Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the series’ only male star other than Cosby, has been the most vocal about the subject, telling The Wrap in 2016 of his TV family, “I’m not talking to anybody about their bottom line. I’m not familiar with anybody’s bottom line. But I can say there are financial repercussions that we experience because of that.”