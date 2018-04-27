While some might say the Cosby cast shouldn’t be allowed to complain about missing coins, those people are missing the point. These are performers, a majority of whom are women, who worked tirelessly for nearly 10 years. They didn’t do anything wrong. In fact, all they did was show a version of the Black family television had never seen before. The Huxtables proved to millions of viewers Black people could be intelligent, loving, and wealthy enough to own a massive Brooklyn brownstone. In the 1980s, such a portrayal was revolutionary. Yet, after all that culture-changing work with decades of staying power, these individuals are now losing the money owed to them, and it's all thanks to one man’s horrifying behavior. It doesn’t matter if they’re losing a dime or $1 million, Bill Cosby’s actions stole that from them.