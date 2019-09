Bill Cosby's Accusers Weep After Guilty Verdict In First #MeToo Conviction

It shouldn't be shocking when people who commit sexual assault are convicted in criminal court. But we know that rapists rarely go to prison — which is why so many felt a sense of astonishment when Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand. None more so than Cosby's accusers who, like Constand, fought tirelessly for justice. Several of his victims exited the courtroom directly after the verdict was announced, and collapsed into sobs atop the marble railings inside the courthouse. They embraced and held each other while they processed this historic moment.