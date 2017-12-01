Keshia Knight Pulliam Does Not Regret Being Your Favorite Child Star

What has changed the most about you since becoming a mom?

“That I'm a mom. I'm still the same person. I don't feel that I'm this alien now because I have a child. Your priorities definitely shift and it's no longer about you. You have this little human that you're responsible for and that you love beyond... you don't even know that you have the capacity to love something so very much. But I really think that's it. I feel like you're still the same person. It's just another layer that's added onto you. I love it. I love being a mom. It's the greatest blessing, gift, job, and responsibility that I've ever been given. Family has always been important to me, I'm the youngest of four. Oh five, my little god brother is sitting here. We come from a big family. That's just what we do. We're still very close-knit and tight. We laugh together. We enjoy life together."