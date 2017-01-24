The Cosby Show‘s Keshia Knight Pulliam Had A Baby Girl

Former child star Keshia Knight Pulliam just had her first child, E! News reports. "Ella Grace has arrived!!!" she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of herself holding the tiny baby. Pulliam is best known as little Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show. But she's continued acting since, appearing in the movie Beauty Shop in 2005 and Madea Goes To Jail in 2009. The father is former NFL player Ed Hartwell, Pulliam's estranged husband. They divorced days after announcing her pregnancy. Pulliam wrote in another Instagram post last year that 2016 was the "single most challenging year of my life." But before she was even born, her daughter was her "greatest accomplishment and joy," she added. "She has inspired my smile even through the tears."
