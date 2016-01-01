Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played youngest daughter Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has gotten engaged to former football player Ed Hartwell. It's the first marriage for the 36-year-old actress, while Hartwell was previously married to Lisa Wu of The Real Housewives of Atlanta fame. The 37-year-old athlete has one son, Ed, Jr.
The former child star celebrated the engagement with a smoochy Instagram post.
"Happy to spend not only my new year but my life with this guy," the bride-to-be gushed. You may also notice the prominent rock she's sporting on her ring finger.
Sounds like a wonderful way to ring in the New Year. Who needs fireworks when you've got powerful bling? Congratulations to the happy couple!
