Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played youngest daughter Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has gotten engaged to former football player Ed Hartwell. It's the first marriage for the 36-year-old actress, while Hartwell was previously married to Lisa Wu of The Real Housewives of Atlanta fame. The 37-year-old athlete has one son, Ed, Jr.

The former child star celebrated the engagement with a smoochy Instagram post.

"Happy to spend not only my new year but my life with this guy," the bride-to-be gushed. You may also notice the prominent rock she's sporting on her ring finger.

Happy to spend not only my new year but my life with this guy!!! ❤️ #BlessedBeyondMeasure

A photo posted by keshiaknightpulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on


Sounds like a wonderful way to ring in the New Year. Who needs fireworks when you've got powerful bling? Congratulations to the happy couple!

