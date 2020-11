The Wedding Planner Was An Average Rom-Com — J.Lo Made It Great.

But if you can get over the movie’s original sin — a lot to ask, granted — The Wedding Planner does in fact have a lot to recommend it. The writing isn’t nearly as bad as its reputation would have you believe: Pamela Falk and Michael Ellis’s script has the extremely delicate task of keeping the audience from hating a couple who, in order to be together, have to engage in reprehensible behavior. Not only does Steve lead Mary on in the beginning, he’s also consciously emotionally cheating on his fiancee throughout. Meanwhile, if Mary wants to end up with Steve, she has to break the trust of a woman who has hired her to make things run smoothly. All of this is made even more fraught by the fact that Fran (Bridget Wilson-Sampras), Steve’s fiancée, isn’t a hateable witch a la Meredith Blake — far from it, she’s downright sensible, and the first to come to the realization that maybe this man isn’t for her, and that’s okay.