The Wedding Planner Was An Average Rom-Com — J.Lo Made It Great.

From the very first scene, in which she comforts a distraught father by handing him a Valium from her trusty catch-all kit all while juggling three or four other minor crises, Lopez fills the screen. She’s charismatic and confident, playing off her anxious assistant Penny (Judy Greer, a perfect foil) and taking charge of difficult situations. But unlike say, Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality, that cool collected work demeanor doesn’t translate to a messy home life, the kind where the heroine can be seen eating out of five day-old takeout containers. Lopez’s Mary is not an emotionally stunted wreck, she’s an ambitious woman who’s been busy focusing on her career and would rather spend her rare downtime folding her laundry and lighting soothing candles than dating men who will probably disappoint her. And yes, the plotline about her dad trying to convince her to marry her childhood playmate from Italy (Justin Chambers, hilariously not Italian) is contrived, but Lopez leans right in, and brings us along for the ride with some impressive physical comedy to boot.