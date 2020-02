Despite its overall progressive outlook, Josie and the Pussycats still reflects certain limitations of its time. As with any dated piece of pop culture, certain things don’t hold up.The blaccent adopted by the white members of Dujour is a prime example, as is the earnest Bill Cosby impression. I could do without Mel as the dumb blonde and Fiona’s obsession with other people’s weight — not to mention that being thin is presented as aspirational. And then there’s the fact that both Josie and Mel have some kind of romantic moment (the former with Alan M, and the latter with Daly — even if he is trying to kill her), while Val, the only woman of color, ends up alone. ( Race is an on-going problem for the Archie Comics universe . Even the CW’s Riverdale, which initially appeared to be making space for Black women by casting Ashleigh Murray, Asha Bromfield and Hayley Law as Josie, Melody and Val, respectively, has been criticized for using the characters as foils for white protagonists.)