Josie and the Pussycats opens with a twist. The first people we meet aren’t Josie and her friends, but Dujour, a boy band modeled after N’Sync and The Backstreet Boys. As fans know, “Dujour means family” and “Dujour means seatbelts,” but Dujour also means corporate greed. When the band starts asking questions about a strange backing track they’ve discovered on their new album, manager Wyatt Frame (played with sinister and absurd panache by Alan Cumming) stages a plane crash to get rid of them. We soon learn why: Wyatt and his boss, Megarecords CEO Fiona (Parker Posey, who gives a hilariously destabilizing performance as a campy girlboss who also really wants friends — completely at odds with her status as a serious indie star) have been working with the U.S. government to send subliminal messages to teens through music in order to keep them docile and compliant consumers. With Dujour out of the picture, they need a new band to promote.

