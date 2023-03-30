Learning My Biological Age Changed The Way I Think About My Health

“Biological age is this idea of, how am I ageing internally?” says Adiv Johnson, PhD, director of research and innovation at Tally Health, while we’re on Zoom. “If you look at two people who are both chronologically 70, but one person can hike up a mountain or run a marathon and the other person is struggling to do day-to-day tasks, you quickly realise they’re ageing in very different ways. That’s where the idea of biological age comes in — it helps explain why people with the same birthday age so differently.” Ideally, your biological age would either be the same as your chronological age or younger — not older, like mine unfortunately turned out to be. This means that, internally, my cells and my DNA and the functions of my body aren’t working as a “normal” 26-year-old’s should be (and likely to no one’s fault but my own).