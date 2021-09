What Does 30 Look Like Now We’ve All Lost Touch With Ageing?

There are multiple factors that may impact how your skin looks, including lifestyle and access to treatments but especially hormones and genetics — things we're mostly unable to control. Laura raises an important question: "What does any age look like? Everyone's different. Why is looking under 30 the goal?" The pressure to appear a certain way is stressful to say the least. London dermatology registrar Dr Zena Willsmore recently took to Instagram to share her frustration at women feeling like they have to hide their age. "Recently, my little girl innocently asked my friend how old she was. There were giggles in the room of ‘Oh, you should never ask a lady her age'," Dr Willsmore wrote in the Instagram caption. "The notion of women hiding our ages feeds into the idea that once we reach a certain age, we become aesthetically and functionally redundant. It suggests that our value to society has an expiry date."