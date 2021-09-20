What Does 30 Look Like Now We’ve All Lost Touch With Ageing?

It's easier than ever now to see how we could look if the perfectly normal signs of ageing were erased from our faces. In some ways, these 'advances' in technology make it feel as though we’ve lost touch with our real appearance. Or perhaps the issue is that it sets an unrealistic standard for ageing. If every photo is filtered, blurred or tweaked without us even realising, it's no wonder many of us are disconnected and confused about what growing older really looks like. Add to that the various lockdowns, where we've existed mainly on Zoom and FaceTime. Do we really know what anyone our age truly looks like unless we see them in person?