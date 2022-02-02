Women Lying About Their Age Is Getting Old

Mclafferty believes that telling the truth about your age (if that's what you choose) can be surprisingly liberating. When she realised she saw a future with a guy she was on a first date with, she knew the truth would eventually have to come out, so decided to come clean. "I needed to tell him straightaway because if I'm dating him for six months and then I said I lied about my age, that's going to get weird," she says. When she told him, she felt relieved to not have to lie anymore. In a plot twist, he actually admitted that he had lied too, though only by a couple of years — Mclafferty was 31, but professing to be 26. Nonetheless, they dated for a year and a half. "When you can be authentic about who you are, there's just ultimate beauty and power in that."