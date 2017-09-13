Rebel Wilson Just Won A $3.6 Million Lawsuit

Rebel Wilson wins $3.6 million in Australian defamation suit https://t.co/jMVoYGl7sP pic.twitter.com/r8ABYq5Nbn— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) September 13, 2017
Today was the end of a long and hard court battle against Bauer Media who viciously tried to take me down with a series of false articles.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017
When the jury delivered its verdict they answered every single point in my favour.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017
Today Justice Dixon accepted that Bauer Media subjected me to a sustained and malicious attack timed to coincide with the launch of Pitch 2— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017
The judge accepted without qualification that I had an extremely high reputation and that the damage inflicted on me was substantial.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017
He said the nature of the aggravated defamation and the unprecedented extent of dissemination makes vindication of particular importance.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017
The judge said he knew that the info from anonymous paid source was false.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017
And that Bauer Media traded recklessly on my reputation in order to boost its own profits— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017
Justice Dixon has awarded me a record sum and I’m extremely grateful for that. It is 4 times the Australian record.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017
I’m looking forward to helping out some great Australian charities and supporting the Oz film industry with the damages I’ve received.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017
Also looking forward to getting back to my career and entertaining everyone! ?— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017