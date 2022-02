Breathing Is Hard, Apparently!

To get a better sense of what a breathwork session would actually look like, I sat down with Davi Brown, head of content at Breathwrk , a breathwork app, and certified breathwork instructor. We did a few quick exercises from the app over Zoom: one for stress relief, one to enhance my mood and give me an energetic boost, one to strengthen my lung capacity, and one that’s supposed to help clear a stuffy nose. They were all pretty different, with the hardest one being the exercise that’s supposed to help strengthen lung capacity — and although I felt pretty weird huffing and puffing into my webcam, it did end up feeling better than the shorter inhales I’d been taking while sitting at my desk all day. The exercises were also able to give me some time to be mindful and present, which are two things I tend to struggle with throughout the work week.