The Breathwrk team have adopted their techniques from ones used by psychologists, Zen masters, Navy SEALs, Olympic athletes, and more to help create a program that caters to all. Forming a basic understanding of how breathing works is the first — and best — step to mastering breathwork. Something as simple as “just inhaling for four seconds and humming for seven seconds” can go a long way, says Brown. This small shift helps “really extend out the rapid breaths'' and stabilize breathing.

