A few days later, when I sat down to write my story, I had plenty to say about Dodon’s wisdom — and the magic that accompanies existing in a space like the one she cultivated. But more importantly, I realized I had also begun confronting some remaining wounds from the sexual shame my mother had conferred upon me as a teenager. I found that Dodson had helped me to see beauty in orgasm and its pursuit — whether it was tangled up in commitment or not. Whether my mother approved or not. My time in the Bodysex circle taught me that I could be unabashed about my desire. That I am 100% here for that good O glow, and I'm not going to apologize.