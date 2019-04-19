April 20th isn’t just “420 Day” — it’s also the start of Taurus season. The bull is the second sign of the zodiac (after Aries), and Taureans are known for their down-to-earth, sensual, and stubborn nature. Constance Stellas, author of Sex Signs: Your Perfect Match Is In The Stars, filled us in on what Taurus likes when it comes to sex and relationships.
“Taurus is the first Earth sign, which means they’re practical and solid,” Stellas says. “Think about the bull: the bull is on the earth, so they are very, very sensual.” Sensual as in very focused on the senses, particularly, the sense of taste and smell. Tauruses are so into their sense of smell that Stellas says people who work as “noses” in the perfume industry are likely to be Tauruses.
This means that “if you smell bad, you’re not going to get it on with a Taurus,” as Stellas puts it. On the other hand, if “that smell is something erotic or something that turns them on,” you’re in luck. Wearing a sexy perfume or cologne is a good way to attract a Taurus, particularly if the scent is something sweet, like vanilla. Plus, there's your natural pheromones. Taureans also love touching their partners and being touched, so they enjoy massages, cuddling, and dancing. Make sure you’re moisturized, though, because Tauruses might be turned off by dry or leathery skin.
For a date with a Taurus, taking them to a good restaurant or cooking a meal for them (especially while wearing lingerie) is a solid choice. "There’s a romantic streak in Taurus that wants to do the tried and true; you’re not going to have an adventure bungee jumping with a Taurus," Stellas says. Tauruses are likely to be foodies and might even want to add some food play in the bedroom, so break out the melted chocolate and whipped cream.
Taureans have a love of luxury — and an eye for determining if something's really worth the price. “If everyone says it’s a fabulous restaurant and it’s $100 a head and Taurus likes it, that’s a good date,” Stellas says. “But if they don’t like it, that’s no good, and it doesn’t matter how much it costs.” Tauruses love comfort, so choose a booth seat: “Something that’s enclosed, and somewhere where you feel warm and connected.” Taureans also love being one with nature and will enjoy outdoor sex. Taurus’ erogenous zone is the ears, so nuzzling, nibbling or stroking the ears is a good move for foreplay.
Tauruses are also known for their love of routine — which means they're inclined towards relationships. This love of routine appears in their sex lives, too. “This isn’t whimsical, imaginative sex; this is solid, good sex,” Stellas says. Tried-and-true positions like doggy style are their go-to. “Once the people involved find a rhythm or something that works, Taurus is fine to stick with it," Stellas says. This doesn’t mean that Taurus is against trying new things in bed, though. “Some people think routine boring, but it’s very comfortable to know what’s coming — bad pun!” Stellas says. “If someone says ‘let’s try something new,’ it will take a while to get used to it, but if it works, then great.”
