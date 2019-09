Your April Horoscope, Revealed

We enter a new moon in Aries on April 5th at 4:50 a.m, signaling a time to head back to the drawing board for our most significant plans. On April 7th, Mercury sextiles Saturn, assisting us with creating better guidelines for how we share information. If you have a presentation coming up, practice that Sunday to nail it down. Venus conjuncts Neptune on April 10th, adding a whimsical flair to how we dress and connect with romantic partners. On the same day, Jupiter, the planet of luck goes retrograde in Sagittarius on the same day, helping us to look deeper within ourselves. The sun squares Saturn on the 10th as well, making rules and regulations a little more difficult to deal with. Meanwhile, the sun trines Jupiter on April 14th, giving us a day of abundance and luck. We’ll be feeling ourselves and ready for action on April 16th when communication planet Mercury enters fiery Aries.