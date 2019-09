What The Super Worm Equinox Moon Means For You

For some, tonight's moon is an occasion to celebrate. T.C. Stewart, founder of The Witch Of Lupine Hollow , says that it’s “a powerful day for a variety of reasons — the full moon is all about celebration and culmination, honoring our growth over the past month.” Plus, “because it's a super moon, the energies of the full moon are somewhat heightened and stronger." She adds, “the Spring Equinox is a celebration of the return of abundance and fertility to the earth. Both of these simultaneous events have to do with growth, fertility and joy.” And the full moon in Libra , she says, “makes this a day for deeply powerful and joyous connections."