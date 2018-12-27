Mark Your Calendar For These 2019 Astrological Events

Another year, another slew of astrological events to keep track of. If you were blindsided by every retrograde and full moon that came your way this year, make your 2019 New Year's resolution to mark the dates here into your cal ASAP. But, from what we can tell, the skies should be relatively kind to us next year.
First, the very good news: Neither Venus nor Mars will be retrograde next year. After the summer of retrogrades we survived in 2018, having two of our personal planets stay direct for all of 2019 will feel like a celestial vacation.
In place of too many planetary shakeups, the moon will throw us a curveball next summer, when it hits its "new" phase twice in July. Its cycle will continue normally, but be aware that that month may bring you double opportunities to rest and, if you wish, hit the reset button on an area of your life.
And one more heads up: Next year will feature just as many eclipses as 2018. Sure, on one hand these solar and lunar events can signal evolution and positive change, but on the other hand, they can really throw our regularly scheduled lives through a loop, so it's good to know when you'll need to brace for their impact.
Ahead, find out when all the new moons, full moons, eclipses, retrogrades, and Zodiac seasons will occur in 2019. (Dates for all lunar phases are determined by EST.)