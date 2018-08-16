8 People Share How Real This Summer's Eclipse Season Really Was

Way back in July, we spoke of the whopping three summertime eclipses still to come: A partial solar one on July 13, a lunar one on July 27, and another partial solar eclipse on August 11. As avid horoscope readers already know, eclipses are believed to usher in periods of change that can translate to fresh starts, new beginnings, and, in some cases, scorched earth in our everyday lives. One eclipse is enough to set these shifts in motion, but lucky us — we got three this summer. It's to be expected, then, that we might have felt their effects a tad more intensely.
In order to find out, we asked Refinery29 readers: How did the eclipse season treat you? Did you feel its influence in real time or it is just now starting to take effect? Was it an overall positive experience or do you feel like you're picking up the pieces after a mini-earthquake? Based on the responses we received, it was a little from column A and a little from column B.
As it tends to be the case with astrological events, the summertime eclipses affected everyone a little differently, but no one emerged completely unscathed. Read on to see how your fellow astro buddies fared during this tumultuous period that, if we're being real, might not even be over yet — you may notice an eclipse-inspired change in your life months from now.