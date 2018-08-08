This Weekend’s Partial Solar Eclipse Wants You To Look Back At August 2017

August 21, 2017, probably feels like an eon ago now, but if you recall one thing about that day it's probably that the most recent total solar eclipse graced the sky. As we discussed with Athena Perrakis, PhD, founder and CEO of Sage Goddess, at the time, this wasn't just a visual spectacle. It was an opportunity to wrap up old projects and to determine where you wanted to go from there.
The next total solar eclipse won't occur until July 2019, but a partial one will arrive this Saturday, meaning another opportunity is on the horizon. In the 12 months since that momentous total solar eclipse, where did you go — and where are you now?
While explaining the significance of solar eclipses last year, Dr. Perrakis compared them to bookends: They're all part of the same continuous series and may resemble one another, but each new one represents the end of something as well as a new beginning. So, you might prepare for this Saturday's solar eclipse by thinking way back to last August to recall what you had on your mind then. Did you resolve to make a major change in your personal life? Were you working toward a new development at work? If you put anything into motion around that time, there's a chance that those plans are reaching their natural end now.
On one hand, this is your chance to reflect on how far you've come in the last year. But, if you'd rather keep your eyes on the prize (aka the future), this Saturday is also a great time to create a new set of goals. Plus, last August's eclipse took place in Leo, as will this Saturday's. People born under this sign might feel its effects more — or, to put a positive spin on it, they may have bigger milestones to celebrate.
If you can't think of any large-scale changes that have taken place since August 2017, take a closer look at the last few months instead. Summer 2018 has already seen two eclipses (one partial solar and one total lunar), which may have kicked off some changes in your life that you won't notice until later on. Keep your eyes and ears open for the next few months — you never know what all this celestial activity may throw your way.
