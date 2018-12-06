8 Moon Journals That'll Help You Track Every Lunar Phase

Maybe you write in a bullet journal every day. Maybe you keep track of your workouts in a notebook. Maybe you have an old school diary, complete with an itty bitty lock to keep any intruders out of your business. But, if you're someone who reads multiple horoscopes every week and can name the current moon phase at a moment's notice, you're probably best off writing all your thoughts down in a moon journal.
In general, a moon journal is a structured type of diary that asks the user to write down their plans, moods, or daily tasks in the context of the moon's phase. Some may offer daily, weekly, or monthly queries or topics to inspire reflection, while others simply list the moon's daily movements and leave it up to you to infer its meaning. After all, it's believed that every lunar phase has a different effect on our emotional state — keeping that in mind while venting about your day may prove helpful in understanding your feelings.
With the new year right around the corner, there's no better time to pick up the habit of journaling in time with the moon. Ahead, check out some of our favorite picks for the lunar events of 2019.