These Fitness Journals Can Help You Reach Your Goals

If you're the type of person who finds bullet journaling as stress-relieving as lifting barbells, then there's a fun way to combine both of your interests: keeping a fitness log.
At first, logging your workouts might seem like an extra step that you don't have time for, especially if you already use apps and fitness trackers to measure the health data that matters most to you during a workout. But keeping track of your mood after a workout is just as important as recording the number of reps you've completed, or amount of miles you've logged — and a journal can help you do that.
The problem with choosing a workout-specific journal is that they're often set up for you to only log certain types of data — calories burned, reps, and weights used, for example. As a result, they often omit more helpful metrics, such as how a workout made you feel, which can be way more valuable as you work to develop a sustainable relationship with exercise.
So, whether you work out to reduce stress and anxiety, or are training for a powerlifting competition, these fitness-themed journals will help you stay inspired to reach your goals, without putting too much pressure on yourself.
