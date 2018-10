My Apple Watch Turned Me Into A Workout Troll

This might sound mean, but I would not say I am a competitive person at all, rather, I hate competing because I hate the prospect of losing, and the Activity app on the Apple Watch seems to bring this out in me. With the latest Apple Watch software that came out in September, watchOS5, Apple launched a competition feature that allows you to challenge friends over the course of the week, to see who can close the most Activity rings. I've challenged a few of my friends, but funny how no one has accepted me yet. I really, truly don't care how much my friends work out or who works out the most, because we are all so different. But, seeing when and how my friends work out, and replying to it, lights a fire under me.