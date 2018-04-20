The 3 Types Of Tauruses You Might Be

Get ready to hit the brakes, stargazers. Mars-ruled, action-oriented Aries had its time in the sun, but as of today we're officially in down-to-earth, sensual Taurus season. The sign of the Bull might sound rough and tough, but the Taurean Bull is a lover, not a fighter. In fact, when we imagine people born under Taurus, the only bull that comes to mind is Ferdinand — gentle, big-hearted, and reliable.
But, that is not to say that all Tauruses are the same in likes, dislikes, and quirks. Some might be more in tune with their ruling element, earth, which would make them more cautious and rule-abiding, while others might be more influenced by their ruling planet, Venus, and those are the Tauruses who love rom-coms and pricey bath bombs.
Whatever sort of Taurean energy you might channel, this is your time to shine, dear Bull. Read on to learn more about each personality type within your sign.