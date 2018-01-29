8 Sexy Role-Play Ideas To Amp Up Routine Sex

By role-playing with your partner, you can abandon all inhibitions, get into character, and act out your most secret sexual fantasies. Did you have a crush on a hot professor in college, a former boss, or the cute barista from your local coffee shop? Or did you perhaps find yourself aroused by the idea of anonymous sex with a stranger? With role-playing, you can do all of those things and more — without cheating on your partner or leaving the security of your current relationship.
You've likely seen a variety of role-playing scenarios depicted in your favorite movies and television shows. (Remember when Samantha from Sex and the City would only have sex with her hunky boyfriend Jerry "Smith" Jerrod if they were role-playing?) However, if you're new to role-playing, you might be unsure of where to start. From classic characters (like French maid) to less conventional ideas (like photographer and model), we've detailed seven fun and inspiring role-playing ideas.
Did we mention that role-playing can involve costumes? It's basically the grown-up version of playing dress up, except orgasms are involved.