Tauruses are also known for their love of routine — which means they're inclined towards relationships . This love of routine appears in their sex lives, too. “This isn’t whimsical, imaginative sex; this is solid, good sex,” Stellas says. Tried-and-true positions like doggy style are their go-to. “Once the people involved find a rhythm or something that works, Taurus is fine to stick with it," Stellas says. This doesn’t mean that Taurus is against trying new things in bed , though. “Some people think routine boring, but it’s very comfortable to know what’s coming — bad pun!” Stellas says. “If someone says ‘let’s try something new,’ it will take a while to get used to it, but if it works, then great.”