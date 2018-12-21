5 Hot & Heavy Fragrances That Make Winter Kind Of Sexy

Taken at face value, winter is not sexy. It is melted snow and perpetual hat hair, chapped lips and Seasonal Affective Disorder, SantaCon and coming to terms with how shitty you are at wrapping presents. This year, even Christmas trees have lost their festive appeal, now that we know a single Douglas fir could be harboring up to 25,000 invasive insects.
But peel back the layers — starting with the puffer coat that makes you feel like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, then the wool-blend sweater that gives you hives on your neck when you sweat through it on the subway, then the Heattech-everything concealed under your actual clothes — and take a seat in front of the crackling hearth, and maybe, just maybe, you'll start to feel some semblance of the curl-up-by-the-fire cuffing-season vibes all those holiday movies promised. (This will require some degree of delusion.)
And, if all else fails, reach for the right fragrance; something hot and well-spiced, carnal but cozy, like the olfactory version of a hot toddy, heavy on the whiskey, please. The five scents ahead were practically made for dousing yourself in before the glamorous holiday soirée of your dreams — as in, a literal dream you had after passing out on your parents' couch at 8:30 p.m. watching Breakfast at Tiffany's.
