What Your Zodiac Sign Tells You About Your Sex Life

When it comes to astrology, we know that our signs shed some light on compatibility… but, it turns out, they can also tell us a little something about our (and our crushes’) sex lives. Often, the traits the signs are known for show up in their sex lives. For example, Virgos are known for their attention to detail and organizational skills — their keyword is "I analyze" — so it’s no surprise to learn they’re often into creating role-play scenarios with their partners.
Keep in mind that, when it comes to your sex life, your sun sign — your “main” sign, the one determined by your birth date — isn’t the only sign at play. You’ll also want to look at your moon, Mars and Venus signs. Your moon sign illuminates your feelings, emotional needs, and self-expression — your “inner self.” Your Venus sign rules love and desire, telling us what makes you happy, emotionally. Your Mars sign rules action and contact, which means it tells us about what you’re into, sexually. If you don’t know your moon sign — let alone your Venus and Mars signs — you can plug your date, time, and location of birth into a free astrology site or app to find out your whole birth chart.
Keep in mind that even an entire birth chart doesn't necessarily tell you everything about someone's personality or sex life (no one would call famous Leo Madonna "super vanilla," after all). But no matter what level of belief you place in astrology, looking at someone's chart might shed some light on their personality, or even just be fun. We talked to astrologers Stella Starsky and Quinn Cox, authors of Sextrology: The Astrology of Sex and the Sexes, about what the signs tell us about sex.