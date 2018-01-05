The Sex Tip You Need For 2018, According To Your Sign

New year, new you, new tricks to try out in the bedroom? Believe us, stargazers — variety is the spice of life and it's perfectly normal to want to spice things up in your sex life, specifically. It can be tricky to know where to start, though, so why not consult the stars?
Sure, your Zodiac sign isn't the one and only thing that determines your sexual preferences, but it can play a role. In the same way all 12 signs should approach dating differently this year, so, too, should they each find a new thing to try in the boudoir.
Read on for suggestions to make the sex you have in 2018 the best yet. And don't forget to read for your Mars and Venus signs (the former influence your sexual inclinations while the latter indicates your romantic self).
