Your Taurus Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

Are you ready for some seriously significant changes, Taurus? On March 7, Uranus, the planet of innovation, enters your sign for the next seven years! He is here to help you embrace your sense of creativity and inner rebel. You may feel as though your brain is rebooting, as Uranus amplifies your voice and brings your ambitions to the surface.
When it comes to your home life, pay attention to the lunar eclipse on January 20 or 21 (depending on where you live in the world). Surprises may arise. Thankfully, Venus and Jupiter will calm your nerves soon after with some financial help. If you need to borrow some cash, do your research before you take it while these two planets inhabit your eighth house. Your ninth house of growth, adventure, and intellect will be blessed with travel opportunities! Make time to broaden your horizons this year.
Career
Uranus' move into your sign heralds a renewed sense of comfort in your own skin and confidence in your wildest ideas. But, before he comes a-calling March 7, a new moon on February 4 will help you take giant strikes toward some of your loftiest goals. Saturn, the planet of rules and regulations, is camped out in disciplinarian Capricorn, helping you ground your grandiose ideas in sensible work habits. On December 15, the ringed planet will form a lucky trine with Jupiter, allowing you to reap the rewards of all your hard work this year! Consider investing your savings while Jupiter is in Sagittarius.
Love
Uranus’ move into your sign doesn’t just relate to work, dear Bull. He’s also refreshing your personality and self-presentation, which may affect your current relationships. You might feel conflicted as you explore new or hidden facets of yourself, but this is a wave that you've gotta ride. Saturn, the planet of responsibilities, is making his way through the sky in tandem with Pluto, your personal planet of love. It’s time to reassess how you prioritize your relationships. Are you caring for yourself as much as you're caring for your partner? Remember that every healthy relationship requires some "give and take." Single or attached, you’ve got two beautiful days for love coming in 2019: On January 22 and again on November 24, Jupiter will conjunct with Venus in Sagittarius. Spend these days opening up to your partner — or opening yourself up to love.
