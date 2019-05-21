Geminis: How To Seduce, Love, And Sex Them

Happy Gemini season! People born under the sign of the Twins are known for being intelligent, outgoing, playful, and adaptable — and of course these traits show up in their sexual interests. Geminis love mental stimulation and do everything at a fast pace, so if you’re dating a Gemini, you’ll need to stay on your toes.
Geminis are an intellectual, talkative sign, so you’ll need to practice your flirting, dirty talk, and sexting skills. “Sometimes thinking about sex is better than actually having sex for Gemini,” says Constance Stellas, author of Sex Signs: Your Perfect Match Is In The Stars. “They’re very much tuned into fantasy, thinking, and communication.”
Advertisement
Geminis are imaginative, so it makes sense that they love role play. However, Geminis aren’t as likely to be into BDSM — they get turned on by light, playful touches and don't find pleasure in pain, plus their fast-paced approach to life means they don’t want to commit to the time it takes to setting up an intense BDSM scene. “The fantasy quotient should be very light, easy, and brief,” explains Stellas. Geminis do love quickies, spontaneous sex in unexpected places, and experimenting with new positions.
Their active imagination also means that they’re likely to be porn aficionados — so don’t be surprised if they pay for a premium service and have favorite performers. However, they’ll happily turn off their laptops to spend time with a partner. For Geminis, porn is “fun and titillating, but not too important,” Stellas explains.
Geminis are all about the mouths and tongue, so they love French kissing and can spend all day making out. They also love giving oral sex (and receiving it, too). In fact, Geminis love anything to do with the mouth and tongue, so go ahead and try out nipple play, neck kisses, and rimming.
When dating, Geminis love adventure and get bored easily. That means they’re more likely to have flings than to be serial monogamists. “As soon as they get bored with anything or anyone, they’re gone,” Stellas says. Geminis can be happy in a long-term relationship, but only if their partner can keep up with them.
Advertisement