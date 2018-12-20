Your Sagittarius Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

Are you ready for the time of your life, Sagittarius? Your ruling planet, Jupiter, moved into your sign in early November 2018 and will stay there until early December 2019. The luckiest planet of the solar system will help you to get back to what you love doing most: traveling and learning!
On March 7, Uranus will be changing houses, from your fifth house of pleasure to your sixth house of health. The planet of change and innovation only makes this sort of move every seven years, so prepare to feel a long-term shift. Sags in particular will experience transformations in their health and work sectors. You'll be firing from all cylinders — and have the rewards to show for it.
Career
If you’ve got a project you want to launch this year, Jupiter will be sure to help you get it off the ground! His presence in your sign bodes well for collaboration and development with others. On March 7, Uranus moves from your fifth house into your sixth house of health. For the next seven years, significant new technology could be brought into your job. Stay on the up and up by researching tech trends in your field! Don’t fight change, Sag. These new tools will help you manage your time at the office so that you can attack your goals with ease! Mercury’s retrograde periods throughout the year will provide you with the time you need to iron out any details along the way.
Love
If you’re single, having Jupiter in your sign will lead to greater opportunities for love! If you’re traveling in 2019, it’s possible that you could even meet someone abroad. If you’re in a relationship, don’t leave your partner in the dust — bring them with you on all of your adventures. Plan your dream getaways at the beginning of the year and get ready to see the world together. Remember to avoid any impromptu trips during 2019's Mercury retrogrades, which will occur on the following dates: March 5 to 28, July 7 to 31, and October 31 to November 20.
