The U.S. is the only industrialized nation that doesn't guarantee paid maternity leave . Although a few Republican politicians such as Sens. Marco Rubio and Deb Fischer (and now Ivanka Trump ) have expressed interest in passing national paid parental leave policies, it's traditionally been championed by Democrats. But, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' move to provide parents with the protection of paid leave signals that at least some Republicans are on board. (After all, studies show that 70% of Mormons are Republican .)