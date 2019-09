3 People Get Real About Navigating Gender

But what ultimately prompted me to author — in the photographic sense — Outside & In Between Monograph , was Sasha Fleischman being burned on a city bus ride through Oakland, CA in the fall of 2013, likely for wearing a skirt. I had photographed Fleischman, who identifies as agender, previously for San Francisco Magazine, which became a spread on the genderqueer community. Each person I shot was striking and inspiring in how much they were themselves, not only in how they dressed, but in how they interfaced with and understood the world around them. Most had felt pressure their entire lives to fall more neatly into a binary and it had been a source of torment, so to see them so clearly as their real selves was very moving and liberating.