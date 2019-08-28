Roll Red Roll Is The Doc About Rape Culture We All Need To See

I knew Alex Goddard, my blogger, was going to be my hero from my first call [with her]. I could hear the cigarette being pulled, as we were on the phone and I was like Ohhhh hello! Everything about Alex is true crime. She’s an armchair sleuth. She calls herself a snoop. She says ‘I’m nosy. I know where to look. And if something stinks, I’m going to be the first one to get in there and look at it.’ Sharp as a tack, and knew where to look, because she’d been through it. She knew the town. Rachel Dissell is just this Midwestern, no-nonsense investigative reporter at the Plain Dealer in Cleveland, with a really affable face and Twitter bio that says “my job is to question authority. Send tips.” The fact that Alex and Rachel were [already] in dialogue was really fascinating to me. That’s when it started to get clear that they’re part of a network of women who are helping each other. Against huge systems. I was so honored to get to be part of it.