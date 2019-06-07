Anna Akana Tells The Sad Story Of Two Women Breaking Up With "Alone Together"

"Most of the videos on my visual album have been creatives concepts that came from me. I've been a filmmaker for the last decade, so visual media has come much more naturally to me than my venture into the music world. I wanted to showcase the story of two women who have broken up and are navigating that, but in a way that showed their similar journeys of suffering. Even if you're the person who breaks someone else's heart, there's pain in doing that, and I don't think we give enough credence to that side.