There are many transgender models working in fashion today who straddle several worlds: trans models who are also activists, non-binary models who are on the men's and women's boards of their agencies, and those who are actors, too. But Geena Rocero , the Filipina-American model we introduced to you earlier this year , is something else: She's a producer, too (did you see VH1's Made To Model ?). But there's so much more to Rocero than her skills in front of and behind the camera — at age 35, she’s already lived a remarkable life navigating (and thriving) between two polarized cultures. Well, all of that, and she's pretty funny, too.