I’ve Lost All Sexual Desire. Is It My ADHD Medication?

In order to move forward, it’s important to address any feelings of shame. It may not be about sex itself, but rather moments when you felt bad about something and the validation from your partner made it all melt away. In your trauma work, you might realise that sex may not be the way you want to be connected and comforted by your wife right now, and that’s okay. Trying non-sexual ways of comfort, such as talking or engaging in fun activities together, can help you feel back in sync. Trauma work is heavy work — you might just be in a season where everything feels a little heavier, and it’s hard to get back to a playful place as instantly as you did before.