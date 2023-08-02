I’m Dating Someone Who’s Never Had Sex & I Can’t Get Past It

A common block to deeper connection in relationships is the desire for our partners to think more like us, not just in superficial ways like clothing or coffee orders but in how they perceive the world. If they saw things from our perspective, it would be easier to connect with them. During conflicts, we often hope that our partner will come to our side so that we can feel reconnected. That is less of a feeling of compromise and more of a triumph, telling ourselves we are loved because they joined us. So instead of focusing on one person "winning," why not discuss what is causing this stuck spot? You may be able to find a more common ground. In the end it might be a compromise, although if you both want deeper trust, perhaps it’s less about compromise and more about getting on the same page regarding what trust is, what it looks like right now in the present state of the relationship.