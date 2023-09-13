I’m Bisexual & I Feel Like I’m Losing My Identity In My Relationship

If you feel this cannot be resolved, ask yourself if this relationship has served its purpose. We can’t make ourselves small for the sake of staying in a relationship. This is different from compromise or becoming more flexible: Denying a deep core part of yourself for the comfort of your partner is painful, and these talks with yourself and your partner are vital for both your health, wellbeing, and self worth. Perhaps the relationship will thrive as you find your new path forward, or perhaps you both will arrive at a new honest place that comes with some truthful conversations. Either way, the part of you that you lost, I hope you find it, celebrate it, love it, and feel connected to the community that will welcome you back with open arms.