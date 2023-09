Bisexuality is what you have, and visible queerness is what you are longing for. A big part of love and intimacy is being clear with our partners and ourselves about what we want, and giving each other space to respond to that desire and grow in these moments. From your partner’s perspective, connection and belonging in the queer community is about who you’re dating, but what’s missing from that perspective is an entire culture from which you may feel cut off from. It's understandable to feel isolated and lonely right now — you feel like you’re missing a part of yourself that you found and the community that celebrated it. When our partners truly accept and celebrate us for the whole being we are, with different thoughts and desires, they do not cut us off from healthy connections in the world.