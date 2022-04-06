So, I cut my hair short, added a fringe, swapped handbags for tote bags, and sandals for boots. I sadly closed the door on any clothes that were overly feminine, too basic, too 'Valley Girl'. And, lo and behold, suddenly people were taking my sexual identity seriously. I could approach women without being greeted with scepticism. I could enter queer bars and not get that look — the one that’s like, “Oh, the straights are invading our space again.”