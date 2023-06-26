Let's talk about dating first and your perspective on it. When it comes to approaching, arranging and going on dates, I recommend starting from a vantage point of self-compassion: take your time and be lenient, both with yourself and your expectations for the other person. The more that you can go with the flow and not chase your belief of what dating should look like, the more you can tolerate disappointments and perhaps enjoy the more uplifting parts of it. You may say things that sound clumsy, you may not behave in the way that you'd hoped, you might fumble, stutter, not concentrate fully on what the person is saying because you're nervous… All of that is perfectly normal. The more self-compassionate we can be, the more relaxed we can be in a potentially stressful situation.