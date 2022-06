Be Honest, Do I Smell?

The fear of smelling bad to other people doesn’t just rest in your own head. The fear comes from how other people will interpret it: you are lazy and you don’t take care of yourself. You are disgusting and, especially if you are read as a woman, failing to live up to gendered expectations. To be a sweaty, greasy woman is unfeminine and only acceptable in contexts that can be linked to desirability – either changing or 'improving' your body by working out, or in sexual scenarios. Sweaty foreheads in a meeting or sticky pits on the bus need not apply. And tied up in this is an assumed foolishness: either you know you don’t smell 'right' and aren’t ashamed of it (which is something women should reject) or you don’t know and are therefore an idiot for not realising who should be taken down a peg.